Liquor seized, one arrested

Model Town police recovered a large quantity of liquor during a checking. A car was stopped and searched, during which 36,000ml of liquor was recovered from it. The police seized the car and arrested the accused, identified as Deepak Garg, a resident of Piplaanwala. Further investigation is in progress.
