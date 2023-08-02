Liquor smuggler arrested in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police have arrested a liquor smuggler and recovered 90,000 ML of English whisky kept in 10 boxes from his possession last night. DSP Phillaur Jagdish Raj said the arrested accused, identified as Satnam Singh, was selling the whisky at higher rates after purchasing and bringing them from Chandigarh on cheaper rates. A case under the Punjab Excise Act has been registered. —

