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Home / Jalandhar / Brief: Liquor vend salesman looted of Rs 2,000

Brief: Liquor vend salesman looted of Rs 2,000

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Phagwara, Updated At : 10:19 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked two persons on the charge of looting a liquor vend salesman of Rs 2,000. Prem, a native of Jharkhand state and presently working at liquor vend at Rupewal village, complained to the police that he was sleeping in the vend on August 28 night when two persons with covered faces barged into the vend with a sharp-edged weapon and threatened him and took away Rs 2,000 from a coin box of the vend and his smart phone and noted his PayTM password and fled. oc

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Moga man held for theft

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Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a man on the charge of stealing jewellery and other items from a house. The accused has been identified as Raghbir Singh of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Bhatti Basti Dharamkot, Moga. Rajindar Singh of Bajwa Khurd village complained to the police that the accused and his accomplice barged into his house and stole gold jewellery, two photo cameras and other items. A case has been registered against the accused and Viki of Sant Nagar, Dharamkot, Moga. oc

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Daylight Theft in Chhajj Colony

Phagwara: A daylight theft was reported in Chhajj Colony here where unidentified persons allegedly entered a house and escaped with cash and gold jewellery, causing a loss reportedly running into lakhs of rupees. The incident took place at the residence of Sonu. The victim said the theft occurred on Thursday afternoon while he was away at work and his wife was sitting outside the house in the street. oc

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Nine booked

for assault

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have booked nine miscreants on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty. The victim complained to the police that the accused barged into her house, assaulted, torn her clothes, ransacked the house and threatened her. oc

visa fraud: Man duped of Rs 35l

Phagwara: The police have registered a case of alleged fraud involving nearly Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of sending a man abroad. A complaint was submitted by Bhupinder Singh of Fatehwad in Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran, against Singhara Singh of Triloki Mohalla, Kapurthala. oc

Bike stolen

from Phagwara

Phagwara: The police have registered a case after a motorcycle was stolen from Phagwara. Lakhwinder Singh of Mehliana, SBS Nagar, said his motorcycle’s registration number was PB78-B-7773. oc

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