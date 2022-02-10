Liquor worth over Rs 2.5 crore seized in Hoshiarpur so far

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 9

Returning Officers of the seven Assembly constituencies have launched a campaign on the instructions of District Electoral Officer Apneet Riyait to ensure transparent and fair elections in Hoshiarpur.

The Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer said under the campaign, liquor vends and vehicles carrying campaign material without permission were being examined. She said after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, liquor worth over Rs2.5 crore has been seized in the district so far.

‘Shera’ to spread voter awareness District Election Officer Apneet Riyait launched an election mascot ‘Shera’ depicting the lion to create awareness among voters ahead of Punjab Assembly election. Riyait said the election mascot, dressed in the traditional Punjabi attire, reflects the rich culture and heritage of Punjab. The mascot aims to increase voters’ awareness and participation in elections so as to promote maximum and ethical voting.

The District Electoral Officer said Shamurasi Returning Officer, ADC (Urban Development) Himanshu Jain, Chabewal Returning Officer ADC (G) Sandeep Singh, Returning Officer, ADC (Development) Darbara Singh, Hoshiarpur Returning Officer SDM Shiv Raj Singh Bal, Dasuya Returning Officer SDM Randeep Singh, SDM, Mukerian Returning Officer Kanwaljit Singh, Garhshankar Returning Officer SDM Arvind Kumar have been conducting raids at liquor vends and campaign vehicles in the respective constituencies daily.

A flag march was also being taken out in the vulnerable areas. Intensifying the campaign against illegal liquor supply amidst the elections, the Excise Department has seized liquor worth Rs 2.63 crore in the district. She said the Excise Department, in collaboration with the police, have conducted 117 raids during which 598 bottles of country made liquor, 1,832 bottles of English liquor, 4,16,010 kg of liquor, 873 bottles of illicit liquor were seized and 55 FIRs were registered. Meanwhile, 46 persons involved in these cases were also arrested.