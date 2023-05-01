Listen to women wrestlers: Cong to Prime Minister

Phagwara, April 30
The Punjab Mahila Congress today questioned the guarded silence maintained by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ongoing dharna of women wrestlers against the alleged sexual harassment.
Taking a dig at the Prime Minister on the completion of 100 episodes of his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Punjab Mahila Congress president Gurcharan Kaur Randhawa and senior Punjab Congress leader Parminder Mehta sarcastically said the PM who always claimed to work for ‘women empowerment’ in his programme was not addressing the matter.
Randhawa said the Prime Minister was publicising the 100 episodes of “Man Ki Baat” only to diverted attention from the reality. Supporting the demands of women wrestlers, she appealed to the Prime Minister to take appropriate steps to ensure justice for women wrestlers sitting on dharna.
