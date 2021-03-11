Literary session with author Kiran Manral

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 28

The Prabha Khaitan Foundation organised an interactive session under its ongoing series of events “The Write Circle” with author and journalist Kiran Manral, on her recently released book “Rising 30 Women Who Changed India” at a hotel here this evening. The Ehsaas Women of Jalandhar had collaborated with the Kolkata-based foundation to hold the event.

The book looks at what shaped them (women), the challenges they faced, influences they had, choices they made and how they negotiated around or broke the boundaries that sought to confine them, either through society or circumstances. — Kiran Manral, journalist and author of ‘Rising 30 Women Who Changed India’

The session was a part of the four-day series being organised in Punjab. In the session, she talked about her literary creation while conversing with Ruhi Walia Syal, Sonia Aggarwal, and Simran Paintal, who are Ehsaas women from Jalandhar. Manral introduced her book to the audience saying that it was about 30 amazing contemporary Indian women.