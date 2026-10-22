Livasa Hospital launches cancer screening bus

Livasa Hospital, Nawanshahr, on Wednesday flagged off a mobile cancer screening bus to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Equipped with digital mammography, Pap smear and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing facilities, the bus will help screen people for breast, cervical and prostate cancers.

The initiative aims to promote early detection, medical consultation and timely follow-up treatment.

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Senior Superintendent of Police Tushar Gupta attended the event as the guest of honour. District and Sessions Judge Jatinder Pal Singh Khurmi, Civil Surgeon Dr Aman Sood and Senior Medical Officer Dr Ajay Basrawere among those present on the occasion.