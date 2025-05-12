Live missile part found near Adampur, defused by special disposal teams

Two days after the missile attacks from Pakistan to Punjab had almost ended, a part of a fallen half-burnt missile was traced from the generator room of Markfed canneries at Chuharwali village near Adampur.

The missile part had reportedly pierced through the generator shed. It had also burnt some iron meshes inside the generator area but did not cause much damage as it had reportedly already been intercepted. The missile had been spotted by Markfed employees Pawan Kumar and Charanjit, who reported the matter to the manager, Jagdeep Singh.

He informed the police, after which DSP Kulwant Singh, SHO Hardevpreet Singh and ASI Daya Chand along with their teams reached the spot. They further contacted the Army and Air Force teams, who called in special disposal teams. It was found that some explosives in the missile were left unburnt.

The teams then took the missile part safely into the fields where it was fully defused. DSP Kulwant Singh said that the Markfed teams followed the protocol and did not go near the missile part as it was found to be active and could have caused some damage, if not handled properly. He urged everyone to stay away from any such object if found and report to the police.

At least a dozen-odd missile parts had been found from various locations of the district on Saturday, including Sarmastpur, Kangniwal, Isharwal and Dhogri villages — all falling in the vicinity of Adampur Air Force base.