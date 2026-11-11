Locals question MC’s inaction over ‘illegal’ constructions in Garhshankar

Questions are being raised over the Municipal Council's enforcement mechanism in Garhshankar amid allegations of illegal constructions and unauthorised colonies. Residents have accused some colonisers of selling plots without mandatory approvals and building owners of violating sanctioned building plans.

Complaints include commercial buildings being raised on residential permissions, construction beyond approved maps and colonies being developed without the required clearances. Residents allege that despite notices issued by the Municipal Council, construction continues in some cases, raising questions about follow-up action.

The old market area, where commercial construction is allegedly being carried out on residential permissions and the area near Chandigarh Chowk, where construction without approval has been reported, have come under scrutiny.

The issue of a colony on Birampur Road also surfaced in August 2026, when boards describing it as unauthorised were reportedly put up outside the colony. The Municipal Council Executive Officer had then denied installing the boards and said the matter would be examined after a site visit.

Advertisement

Another concern is the alleged sale of plots in unapproved colonies. Buyers who invest their life savings often discover the difficulties only when they approach the Municipal Council for building permission.

Residents have also questioned whether building approvals for commercial structures are being properly monitored. Road width, parking and other prescribed conditions are essential for such permissions, as violations can affect traffic movement and cause inconvenience to residents.

Development Forum president Kulwinder Sangha has sought a vigilance inquiry into alleged unauthorised constructions, colonies developed without mandatory approvals and plot registrations without the required clearances.

Advertisement

He alleged that some colonisers misled buyers with assurances that the colonies were approved or that permissions would be obtained later. Buyers, he said, were subsequently left struggling to secure building approvals and basic civic facilities.

Sangha demanded that the inquiry examine the role of the Municipal Council and Revenue Department officials and ascertain whether negligence or alleged collusion had resulted in violations and loss of government revenue. He called for action against officials found guilty.

The Municipal officials said that action was taken as per rules whenever complaints were received or violations came to the department's notice. However, the status of notices issued in specific cases, subsequent enforcement action and the approvals granted to the properties in question remain to be established through official records. The demand for a vigilance inquiry has brought the spotlight back on the Municipal Council's monitoring of construction activity and the need for transparent enforcement of building regulations.

Advertisement

Revenue official said the Municipal Council had sent written information regarding certain unauthorised colonies. No sale deeds were registered in such colonies, he said. He added that in cases where an individual approached the tehsil office for registration, the process was taken forward only after the Municipal Council officials provided the required documents. "No registration is carried out without an NOC," he added.