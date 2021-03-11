Locals show empathy for hapless horse

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 11

Residents once again proved that they care for hapless animals. On Friday evening, a horse carrying iron bars (weighing 2,604 kg) collapsed on the road at Football Chowk.

A city-based activist, Dr Namita Singh, who witnessed the incident rushed to rescue the animal. She parked her car and after noticing that there was no water with the cart owner, she arranged a bucket full of water. “I found that the law permits load of maximum 700 kg for a horse and 500 kg for a mule. This animal was made to carry 2,604 kg of iron bars (receipt confirmed the load),” she wrote on the facebook page “NoticeBoard - Jalandhar by Tinu Luthra”.

Dr Namita called Yuvi Singh and Jaspreet of NGO Animal Protection Foundation who got the iron bars unloaded from the cart. Dr GS Bedi, head, PFA, called the police and ASI Paramjit Kumar reached the spot.

The police took iron bars and the owner of the horse cart in their custody and called the trader. Fodder was also arranged for the horse by the police. Dr Namita said, “We as humans should come forward. The police personnel should ask for bills to verify the weight. If the load is more than 700 kg, then stern action should be taken against people indulging in such heinous act.”