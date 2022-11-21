Lohian councillor's daughter hangs self

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 20

In an unfortunate incident, a newly married woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her parental house at Lohian on Saturdaty.

Was upset over marital dispute Lovepreet Kaur was married to Amarjit Singh, a Ludhiana resident, less than a year ago. She was allegedly being tortured by her-in-laws over dowry

Lovepreet’s family members claimed as the marriage was heading towards divorce, she could not tolerate that and decided to end her life

The deceased, identified as Lovepreet Kaur (24), was the daughter of councillor Rekha Rani in Lohian, the police said.

Lohian SHO Surjit Singh said Lovepreet Kaur was married to Amarjit Singh, a resident of Janta Nagar in Ludhiana, less than a year ago. She was allegedly being tortured physically and mentally by her-in-laws to fulfil their demands of more dowry.

Family members of Lovepreet said her husband telephoned on Friday night that they were coming to Lohian to meet her and her parents to decide about the divorce, which she could not tolerate and took the extreme step to end her life.

The police have booked her in-laws under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made so far. Later, Lovepreet Kaur’s body was handed over to her parents after conducting an autopsy at the Civil Hospital in Lohian.