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Home / Jalandhar / Lohian–Jakopur road repair work begins

Lohian–Jakopur road repair work begins

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:33 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Repair work on Lohian-Jakopur Road begins under the leadership of Sant Seechewal.
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Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and Shahkot Halqa in-charge Pala Jalalpur jointly initiated repair work on the road connecting Lohian with Jakopur, using direct participation from local residents rather than a government department.

The road was extensively damaged during the floods, making travel through the area extremely difficult for residents.

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On Wednesday afternoon, under the leadership of Seechewal and Jalalpur, repair work began with soil-filled tractor trolleys, scrapers and JCB machines. Panchayat members, Sarpanches and other prominent people from around 20 surrounding villages were present at a gathering held at Kang Khurd.

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Seechewal said gravel was also being laid at severely damaged sections of the road. He said people should come forward to fill potholes themselves rather than wait for government action, as files can take time to move through the system while residents need the roads for their daily travel.

He expressed hope that the work would be completed within the next few days and appealed to residents of the villages to extend maximum cooperation to the initiative.

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Seechewal had previously informed the concerned department several times about the problem through letters and meetings, but permanent construction of the road could not be carried out.

The initiative aims to make the road fit for vehicular movement so farmers do not face difficulties transporting their crops during the harvesting season. Once the road becomes motorable, farmers will have greater convenience in transporting their produce.

Jalalpur was also present on the occasion and reviewed the ongoing work. He said he would discharge the responsibility entrusted to him by the party with full dedication and leave no stone unturned in serving the people.

Meanwhile, while inspecting the road being constructed along the Dhussi Bundh, Seechewal interacted with local residents at Mandala Chhanna and reviewed the progress of the ongoing work.

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