Lohian Khas misses revenue target in three quarters

Ashok Kaura
Lohian Khas, February 6
The state government has failed to meet its stamp-duty collection targets in Lohian Khas sub-tehsil of the district. Shahkot Tehsildar Harmindar Singh said a sum of over Rs 1.81 crore was collected during the three quarters of the financial year in Lohian Khas sub-tehsil against the target of Rs 7 crore.
The Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department (Stamps and Registration branch) had fixed a stamp duty collection target of Rs 342.8 crore for the district. Lohian Khas had set a target to collect Rs 3 crore in the third quarter Rs 2 crore in the first and Rs 2 crore in the second quarter and Rs 11 crore during the financial year.
However, it collected a sum of Rs 68.21 lakh during the first quarter against a target of Rs 2 crore, Rs 52.74 lakh during the second quarter against a target of Rs 2 crore, and Rs 89.18 lakh in the third quarter against a target of Rs 3 crore.
