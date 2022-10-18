Jalandhar: Lohian Khas youths protest 'failure' to curb drugs

Jalandhar, October 17
Scores of youngsters under the banner of Naujawan Bharat Sabha took out a rally and held a demonstration outside the tehsil office at Lohian Khas against the Punjab Police and the state government for its alleged failure to curb the drug menace in the state.
Protesters led by Naujawan Bharat Sabha press secretary Jaskaran Azad and district leader Sonu Arora alleged the drug trade had been flourishing in the state; in some villages and cities, smugglers could be found selling drugs openly. They said to end the drug menace, it was important that the government first broke the nexus between the politicians, police and smugglers.
The protesters before holding a demonstration outside the tehsil office also took out a rally on the roads of Lohian Khas and raised slogans against the government. They handed over a memorandum addressed to the Jalandhar DC to Lohian Khas sub-tehsildar and requested him to take up the matter with the state government.
In the memorandum, the youngsters also highlighted the issue of lack of basic sports facilities in the villages, saying there were no coaches or sports equipment in many schools and colleges. They alleged due to unemployment, lack of sports facilities, the youngsters were being lured into drugs.
