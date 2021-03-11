Lohian: Youth killed in road accident

Our Correspondent

Lohian: A youth was killed in a road accident that was caused by a stray animal. Investigating officer Jaspal Singh said the deceased had been identified as Sukhjindar Singh, alias Sukha, a resident of Fajal Wal village. Joti, wife of the deceased, told the police her husband was returning home on his motorcycle when a stray animal accidently came out and collided with the vehicle and her husband died on the spot. The IO said the police had registered a case and handed over the body to family members after post-mortem. OC

Three booked for assaulting couple

Nakodar: The sadar police have booked three persons on the charge of assaulting a couple. Investigating officer (IO) Janak Raj said the accused had been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Talwandi Bharo village, Pala of Jahangir village, and Kalu, a resident of Kang Sahibu village. Sukhdev Singh complained to the police that the accused assaulted him and his wife Amandeep Kaur on August 16 night and threatened them. The IO said a case under Sections 323,324, 506,148 and 149 of the IPC had been registered against the accused.