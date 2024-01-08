Lohri celebrated for 1,100 newborns

Phagwara, January 7
In an initiative to end gender discrimination, eminent philanthropist Anita Som Parkash along with her husband, Union Minister of State Som Parkash and several other supporters, celebrated Lohri festival for 1,100 newly born daughters in Phagwara on Sunday.
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, district BJP president Ranjit Singh Khojewal and former Mayor Arun Khosla were among those who joined in Lohri celebrations for the girl child, proving that the awakened sections of society had started celebrating Lohri for new-born girls to break the traditional fixation in society for a male child.
Gifts and Lohri-related sweets like rewris, gachak, chirwadas were distributed and a traditional bonfire organised.
Calling it a new-age brand of women empowerment, Som Parkash maintained that by changing the medieval mindset of celebrating Lohri only for a newly born male child, people were now talking of gender equality and doing away with discrimination against women.
Addressing the function, Sunil Jakhar lauded the function for being an attempt to create awareness in society about gender equality. A cultural programme was also held on the occasion.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case
The apex court holds the PIL challenging the remission as ma...
India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three dep...
EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings amid Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
This follows the derogatory remarks made by Maldives ministe...
Israel says Hezbollah struck sensitive air traffic base in north and warns of 'another war'
The increase in fighting across the border with Lebanon as I...
Sheikh Hasina secures fourth straight term in Bangladesh polls amid boycott by opposition
Hasina's party wins 223 seats in the 300-seat Parliament