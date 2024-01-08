Lohri celebrated for 1,100 newborns

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 7

In an initiative to end gender discrimination, eminent philanthropist Anita Som Parkash along with her husband, Union Minister of State Som Parkash and several other supporters, celebrated Lohri festival for 1,100 newly born daughters in Phagwara on Sunday.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, district BJP president Ranjit Singh Khojewal and former Mayor Arun Khosla were among those who joined in Lohri celebrations for the girl child, proving that the awakened sections of society had started celebrating Lohri for new-born girls to break the traditional fixation in society for a male child.

Gifts and Lohri-related sweets like rewris, gachak, chirwadas were distributed and a traditional bonfire organised.

Calling it a new-age brand of women empowerment, Som Parkash maintained that by changing the medieval mindset of celebrating Lohri only for a newly born male child, people were now talking of gender equality and doing away with discrimination against women.

Addressing the function, Sunil Jakhar lauded the function for being an attempt to create awareness in society about gender equality. A cultural programme was also held on the occasion.

