Lok Adalat awards Rs 50.33 cr in compensation

A National Lok Adalat was held on Saturday at the Judicial Court Complexes in Jalandhar, Phillaur and Nakodar, where a total of 47,452 cases were settled and compensation totalling Rs 50.33 crore was awarded.

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All types of civil cases, matrimonial cases, MACT cases, compoundable cases, traffic challans and pre-litigated cases of banks, financial institutions, BSNL, PSPCL and revenue cases etc. were taken up in the Lok Adalat. Nirbhow Singh Gill, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson DLSA Jalandhar, informed that 27 benches were constituted in Jalandhar, Phillaur and Nakodar.

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He added that a total of 48,354 cases were taken up in the Lok Adalat, of which 47,452 were disposed of through compromise. The District and Sessions Judge, along with Rahul Kumar, CJM-cum-Secretary DLSA Jalandhar, inspected the benches set up in Jalandhar.

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The Chairperson of DLSA Jalandhar said that Lok Adalats provide citizens with speedy justice. The decision of a Lok Adalat is final, with no provision for appeal and is based on a compromise between both parties. Additionally, the court fees paid by the applicant are refunded.

Secretary DLSA Jalandhar informed that from time to time, the Lok Adalats are being organised. For putting up the cases in Lok Adalat and for further information regarding any legal matter, any person can contact on toll free No. 15100. He further informed that next Lok Adalat will be held on May 9. The bar members of DBA, Jalandhar also participated in the Lok adalat. President, Secretary and Office-Bearers of District Bar Association, Jalandhar, were present.