Lok Adalat on March 9

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 8

The secretary-cum-CJM Aprajita Joshi informed that the first National Lok Adalat for the year 2024 shall take place March 9. She specifically instructed all the BDPOs of Hoshiarpur and subdivisions Garhshankar, Dasuya and Mukerian to publicise the benefits of the National Lok Adalat among masses /general public by way of announcements at prominent places of villages.

She further said under the Act, an award made by a Lok Adalat is deemed to be a decree of a civil court and is final and binding on all parties and no appeal lies against thereto before any court. The court fee was returned to the party filing the suit and it saves the precious time and money of the litigants.

