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Home / Jalandhar / Lok Adalat settles 201 cases worth Rs 4.72 crore

Lok Adalat settles 201 cases worth Rs 4.72 crore

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:49 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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National Lok Adalat held at Judicial Court Complex, Jalandhar, on Saturday. FILE
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Under the directions of the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) and the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, under Priya Sood, District & Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jalandhar, a special Lok Adalat dedicated exclusively to cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (cheque bounce cases) was successfully organised today across the judicial district.

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Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jalandhar said to ensure smooth and effective resolution of disputes. A total of 8 specialised benches were constituted across the district, 6 benches at Judicial Headquarters, Jalandhar, presided over by Naresh Kumar (Additional District & Sessions Judge), Varundeep Chopra, Shimpa Rani, Samiksha Jain, Yogesh Gill and Pawanpreet Singh, alongside distinguished legal academicians, social workers and retired professionals as members.

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Two Sub-Divisional benches were established, one bench each, at the sub-divisions of Nakodar and Phillaur, to provide accessible local justice. Priya Sood, District & Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jalandhar further disclosed that the initiative witnessed an overwhelming response from litigants, resulting in a substantial reduction of pendency.

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In today’s special Lok Adalat, a total 777 cases were taken up, pending cases were placed before the benches for amicable settlement. Total 201 cases were disposed of mutually on the spot. Total claims of Rs 4,72,59,287 were settled through mutual settlement, bringing relief to multiple aggrieved parties.

Rahul Kumar Azad, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jalandhar also appealed to the general public and litigants to take maximum benefit of the upcoming dispute resolution opportunities. The next scheduled National Lok Adalat will be held across the district on September 12, covering all categories of civil and criminal compoundable matters.

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He further said the next special Lok Adalat (NI Act), (cheque bounce cases), following the directives of NALSA and PULSA, will be organised on November 21. Litigants with pending disputes or pre-litigation matters listed for settlement in these upcoming Lok Adalats, were appealed to approach concerned courts or the office of DLSA, Jalandhar, at the earliest.

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