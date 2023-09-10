Lok Adalat settles 44,539 cases, awards Rs 65.53-cr relief

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 9

The National Lok Adalat organised in the courts of Jalandhar, Phillaur and Nakodar today disposed of 19 cases that were pending for the past five years. An amount of over Rs 4 crore was paid as compensation in these cases.

The Lok Adalat started under the supervision of District and Sessions Judge-cum-chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority, Jalandhar.

A Bench hears litigants at the District Court, Kapurthala, on Saturday. Tribune Photo

All type of cases such as civil, matrimonial, MACT, compoundable, traffic challans and pre-litigative cases of PSPCL, bank, BSNL and revenue cases were taken up in the Lok Adalat.

Justice Gill said 18 Benches were constituted in Jalandhar and two Benches were constituted each at Phillaur and Nakodar. A total of 46,981 cases were taken up in the Lok Adalat and 44,539 cases were disposed of by means of compromise. A compensation of Rs 65.53 crore was passed in the Lok Adalat.

Justice Gill inspected the Benches constituted in Jalandhar. Amit Kumar Garg, CJM, Jalandhar, and Gagandeep Kaur, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Jalandhar, also accompanied him.

Justice Gill said to avoid inconvenience to general public, details of traffic challans were uploaded on the official website of the Jalandhar court. Further, the working of courts started at 9 am.

He said the next Lok Adalat would be held on December 9. Interested parties could approach the courts for disposal of pending cases in the Lok Adalat.

Gagandeep said to put up cases in the Lok Adalat and for further information regarding any legal matter, any person could contact on toll-free number 1968.

1,367 cases disposed of in Kapurthala

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kapurthala, under the directions of the District and Session Judge-cum-Chairman, DLSA, Kapurthala, Amarinder Singh Grewal, organised a National Lok Adalat on the premises of the judicial complex.

Amandeep Kaur Chahal, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Kapurthala, said as many as 5,307 cases were taken up during the Lok Adalat. Of this, 1,367 cases were settled and a compensation of Rs 8.97 crore was awarded.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajaib Singh said Lok Adalats were gaining popularity as these not only settle the issues amicably, but also save time and money of people.

#Nakodar