Lok Adalat to be held today in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 10

The first National Lok Adalat of the year will be held in Hoshiarpur on February 11 under the leadership of District and Sessions Judge Dilbagh Singh Johal. CJM-cum-Secretary District Legal Services Authority Aparajita Joshi said various cases would be settled in the Lok Adalat.

Benches have also been constituted at Dasuya, Mukerian and Garhshankar.

She said the information of cases can be found on website, www.ecourts.gov.in.