Lok Hitaishi Kafila holds protest against SIR, Election Commission, ‘police atrocities’ on Gen Z

Around 70 to 80 leaders and members of the Lok Hitaishi Kafila, Phagwara unit, led by its president Jaswinder Singh, staged a protest at Town Hall Park near the Municipal Corporation office from 3.30 pm to 5 pm on Thursday. The protest was held against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India and the alleged police action against Gen-Z protesters in Delhi on October 10.

Addressing the gathering, Kashmir Singh Kaura alleged irregularities in the SIR process, expressed concern over the deletion of voters’ names from electoral rolls and demanded that the exercise be halted. He also criticised the BJP-led Union Government over the alleged use of force by the Delhi Police against students attempting to protest peacefully at Jantar Mantar.

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Kaura accused the Union Government of suppressing citizens’ fundamental rights and demanded that Jantar Mantar be re-designated as a protest site. He further criticised the AAP-led Punjab Government over the alleged deterioration in law and order and the growing drug menace in the state.

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Master Parminder Singh, convenor of the Phagwara Pensioners Association, also condemned the alleged use of force against students by the Delhi Police, claiming the action was carried out at the behest of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). He said the right to peaceful protest was a fundamental democratic right that no government should curtail.

He appealed to voters to exercise caution while casting their ballots in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha elections to ensure the formation of democratic governments at both the state and national levels.

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During the protest, participants raised slogans such as “Samrajwad Murdabad”, “BJP-RSS Murdabad”, “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chor” and “Gyanesh Kumar Istifa Do”, expressing opposition to the policies and actions they criticised.

Among those present were Kashmir Singh Kaura, general secretary of the Punjab Pensioners Association, Phagwara unit; Master Gian Chand Nayyer, former president of the Government Teachers’ Union, Phagwara; and Master Gurmukh Singh, president of the Democratic Teachers Front, Phagwara.

The protest concluded peacefully at around 5 pm, after which the participants dispersed. No law-and-order incident was reported.