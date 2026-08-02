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Home / Jalandhar / Lok Insaaf Manch, farmer unions warn of protest over drugs & illegal mining

Lok Insaaf Manch, farmer unions warn of protest over drugs & illegal mining

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:08 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Lok Insaaf Manch, Kirti Kisan Union and Bharatiya Kisan Union submit a memorandum to Phillaur DSP Bharat Masih in Jalandhar.
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Lok Insaaf Manch, Kirti Kisan Union and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) have warned of a massive protest on August 14 if local authorities fail to act on their demands including a crackdown on drug traffickers, illegal mining and alleged police excesses in the Phillaur area.

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A delegation of the three organisations on Friday submitted a memorandum to Phillaur DSP Bharat Masih, alleging that residents across the subdivision were facing growing law and order concerns and instances of police high handedness. The leaders said the administration had been given one week to respond to the issues raised, failing which they would launch a large scale protest.

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The organisations urged the authorities to intensify action against drug peddlers and curb illegal mining, alleging that both issues continue to affect the region despite repeated complaints. They also demanded strict action against those involved in robberies and snatching incidents and sought a ban on the movement of tippers and other heavy vehicles during school opening and closing hours to ensure the safety of children.

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They also called for appropriate action in connection with the deaths of two children from Nangal village in a road accidents and sought an end to what they termed wrongful police intervention in a land dispute in Sargundi village.

The delegation urged the police to take action on all issues mentioned in the memorandum within a week. Among those who led the delegation were Master Hans Raj, Rajwinder Singh Muthadda, Santokh Singh Sandhu, Tarsem Singh Dhillon, Ram Ji Das, Karnail Phillaur and Honey Santokhpura.

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