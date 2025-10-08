Lok Insaaf Manch submits memorandum to BDPO on drainage issue

Leaders and residents of people’s groups approached the BDPO office in Phillaur, demanding a solution to the long-standing drainage problem on the frequently used Talwan Road.

Advertisement

Members of Lok Insaaf Manch, led by Jarnail Phillaur, submitted a memorandum calling for proper arrangements to drain wastewater from Gopal Colony, Indira Colony and Village Nangal in Tehsil Phillaur. In the absence of the BDPO, the memorandum was submitted to Panchayat Officer Dalvir Singh.

Advertisement

Residents and Lok Insaaf Manch leaders highlighted that sewage and wastewater drainage from these areas over the past several months has severely damaged Talwan Road, causing numerous potholes. This has created hardships for commuters and pedestrians, especially students traveling to schools and colleges.

Advertisement

The delegation included leaders Sarabjit Kumar, former Sarpanch Ramgarh Master Hans Raj, Dr Sandeep Kumar, Honey Santokhpura, Saroop Kaler, Makhan Santokhpura, Raj Kapoor Nangal and Gora Nangal.

They warned that continuous wastewater drainage poses serious health risks and the damaged road edges and potholes have led to frequent vehicle accidents, risking loss of life and property.

Advertisement

The delegation urged immediate redressal of the wastewater drainage problem and warned that if no solution is found within two weeks, Lok Insaaf Manch Punjab will launch a permanent protest, holding the local AAP office and administration responsible.