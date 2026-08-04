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Home / Jalandhar / Long-pending underpass roof work begins in Sultanpur Lodhi

Long-pending underpass roof work begins in Sultanpur Lodhi

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:56 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Construction work of cover sheds at begins at railway underpasses in Sultanpur Lodhi.
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Following the issue raised by Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal regarding the difficulties faced by the public due to the absence of roof coverings at the railway underpasses in Sultanpur Lodhi, the Central Government has taken a significant step to address the problem.

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In its written reply, the Ministry of Railways has confirmed that construction of cover sheds (roof structures) has commenced at Railway Underpasses No 47 and 48 on the Jalandhar–Ferozepur via Sultanpur Lodhi railway line, considering the need for public safety and convenience.

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Through his parliamentary question, Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal drew the government’s attention to the serious inconvenience caused by the lack of protective roofing over these underpasses. He pointed out that during rain, extreme heat and adverse weather conditions, pedestrians, devotees visiting Sultanpur Lodhi and local residents face considerable hardship while using these underpasses.

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In his written reply, Union Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that Indian Railways undertakes various measures to address waterlogging and traffic-related issues in Road Under Bridges (RUBs), including drainage systems, water disposal arrangements, pumping systems and the construction of cover sheds wherever required. As part of these measures, work on providing cover sheds at Railway Underpasses No 47 and 48 in Sultanpur Lodhi has now been initiated.

Sant Seechewal expressed hope that the Railway Department would complete the project at the earliest, providing long-awaited relief to the residents of the area. It is noteworthy that the construction of cover sheds at these underpasses has been a long-pending demand of the local people and the confirmation by the Ministry of Railways that work has begun has been welcomed with great enthusiasm by the residents.

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