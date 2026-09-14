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Home / Jalandhar / Long queues, server glitches leave Jalandhar ration card holders harried

Long queues, server glitches leave Jalandhar ration card holders harried

Beneficiaries allege poor arrangements, repeated visits due to technical issues

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:54 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Ration card holders sit in a queue at Gurnanakpura in Jalandhar for token.
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Residents of Ward No. 21 in Jalandhar have complained of long queues and alleged mismanagement in the distribution of ration tokens for blue card beneficiaries, with many claiming they have had to wait for hours over several days to obtain tokens.

They said despite reaching the area councillor’s office early in the morning, many were unable to get tokens and were asked to return the next day. They claimed the situation has worsened over the past month after the introduction of the token system.

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A resident of Guru Nanakpura alleged that people were being made to wait for long hours in the heat. “A woman fainted in front of me due to the long wait. Sometimes the server is down, sometimes the machines do not work and residents are asked to return the next morning. I visited for three consecutive days before finally receiving a token today. Even at 7 am, queues of 100 to 150 people form outside the office,” the resident claimed.

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The resident further alleged that some people were misbehaved by the staff and that fans were switched on only after those waiting raised objections.

BJP leader and local resident Barinder Singh Bitta said he had been receiving complaints about the token distribution process for several days. He alleged that beneficiaries were being made to stand on the roadside outside the councillor’s office without adequate shelter, drinking water or toilet facilities.

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“The ration token distribution system is chaotic. The nearby community hall could be utilised as it has fans and washroom facilities. Instead, people are being forced to wait in difficult conditions merely to obtain a token,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, Jaswinder Singh Billa, husband of area councillor Pinderjit Kaur, said arrangements had been made at multiple locations, including the councillor’s office, a community hall and a Hari Mandir, for token distribution.

“We have devised a foolproof system for issuing tokens. Some inconvenience may have occurred when the server went down. I have repeatedly directed depot holders to call beneficiaries in batches of 10. We are committed to ensuring proper facilities, including fans and drinking water, for residents. If anyone has fainted or if any depot holder has misbehaved with beneficiaries, strict action will be taken,” he said.

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