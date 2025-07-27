Long-term investment key to life goals: Sachdeva

Just as continuous hard work is essential to move ahead in life, long-term investment should also be prioritised to strengthen the economy. This was stated by Sachdeva Stocks MD Paramjit Singh Sachdeva while addressing an awareness seminar organised at GNA University.

On the occasion, GNA University Vice-Chancellor Dr Hemant Sharma, Registrar Dr Monica Hanspal, Dean Dr Sameer Verma, Public Relations Officer Gurmeet Singh and Sachdeva Stocks Relationship Manager Amandeep Kaur were also specially present.

Paramjit Sachdeva emphasised that there are no shortcuts in life; one must work hard to reach their goals and continue progressing steadily. He highlighted that while the stock market offers vast opportunities, it also carries significant risks. He advised that those looking to invest for the future should consider mutual funds, which offer relatively safer investment options. At the end of the seminar, the organisers honoured Paramjit Sachdeva.