Look into stagnation of water, Phagwara MC tells National Highway Authority

Our Correspondent

Phagwara,September 30

Phagwara Municipal Corporation Commissioner Nayan Jasal held a meeting with National Highway Authority officials today, and directed them to look into the issue of water stagnation amid rain. She said that the key issue facing the Phagwara Municipal Corporation is the drainage of water in the area. She noted that water stagnation on roads spells trouble for commuters. The NHA officials told

the MC Commissioner that the issue would be resolved within two days.

#Phagwara