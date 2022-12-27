 Looking Back 2022: Govt schools grapple with poor infra, staff crunch : The Tribune India

Looking Back 2022: Govt schools grapple with poor infra, staff crunch

Hopes of students, teachers & parents dashed as state govt fails to deliver on its promises

Students hold a protest for post-matric scholarship at the DC office in Jalandhar. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, December 26

The year 2022 remained a mixed bag for the Education Department. Even though bringing in quality education and sprucing up the infrastructure had always topped the list of poll promises made by the political parties, the ground reality still reveals a sorry state-of-affairs.

Students come out of a government school in Jalandhar. - File Photo

The teachers, parents and students had a lot of expectations from the AAP government this time for changing the face of government schools along the lines of the ‘Delhi Model’. But they rue that not an iota of its much-publicised visionary road map is in sight yet, and the schools — especially in rural areas — continue to grapple with poor infrastructure and staff crunch.

Besides, a number of activities and projects like learning vocabulary, English clubs, smart schools’ campaign, enrolment drive, mega PTMs and Mission 100 per cent, which are underway at the government schools, the teachers and educationists in the district say that all these projects were conceived and implemented by the previous Congress government, and that the present government is simply projecting and publicising these as it is their first of its kind initiative.

As far as the results were concerned, this time, the CBSE had taken the examination in two terms, due to which, the results of board classes were declared quite late. The PSEB results were also declared a bit late by the end of June, and as compared to private schools, the results of government schools were not up to the mark. In class XII PSEB results, only two students from the city were able to make it to the merit list but strangely, both of them were not from government schools but instead private schools affiliated to PSEB.

Meanwhile, the major achievement of the AAP government this year concerning the education sector was prohibiting private schools from hiking the fees and specifying a particular shop for purchasing books and uniforms. However, the motive behind the move was still questioned by a section of parents who believed the announcement came at a time when they had already purchased the books from designated shops and paid the fees.

Another positive this year at government schools was the commencement of school sports activities after a gap of nearly two long years. The department used to organise block, district and state-level tournaments in schools, but the Covid-19 pandemic had put a stop to these. But even for this, the education department had to face teachers’ wrath after it asked primary teachers across the district to pay Rs 200 to Rs 300 for the block-level primary school games.

The teachers protested against the education department, saying while on one hand, the government claims to be promoting sports in government schools, on the other, teachers were being asked to cough up the money for the events out of their own pockets. For the state-level games too, the teachers condemned the lackadaisical attitude of both the education department and sports wing as even two days before the commencement of the games on December 6, neither the sports kits were issued nor the funds were released.

A look at the lows and highs of school education this year

The Lows

  • n The year 2022 started with protests as ETT teachers and Government College Guest Faculty Assistant Professors were sitting on ‘pucca dharnas’ outside the house of then education minister Pargat Singh.
  • n The much-publicised ‘Delhi Model’ is yet to be implemented in the government schools
  • n Staff crunch and ailing infrastructure
  • n The PSEB board results were not up to the mark
  • n Teachers condemned the deputation of newly recruited teachers and BMs and DMs to stations away from their native places
  • n The scholarships under the State Educational Welfare Scheme for the students of primary classes were scrapped
  • n Teachers were asked to perform other duties, due to which the studies suffered in schools

The Highs

  • n Crackdown against private schools over fee hike and forcing parents to buy uniforms and books from particular shops
  • n District Regulatory body for unaided educational institutions started functioning
  • n State-level science exhibitions were held in many government schools
  • n Parent-teacher meetings held at government schools, though teachers said it was a routine affair for the past many years
  • n Commencement of school-games after two years
  • n The grant of Rs 10,000 to each and every secondary school under the scheme ‘anti-drug Bala paintings’
  • n Farheen, an alumna of government school got placed with Amazon in Gurugram on an annual pay package of Rs 32 lakh

