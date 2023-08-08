Looking Forward: ‘Include villagers in monsoon-preparedness panel’

Almost three weeks after the floods hit Baupur Mand of the Sultanpur Lodhi area, Paramjit Singh, Kapurthala president of the Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab (Kot Budha), shares the plight of residents with Jalandhar Tribune.

“It was on July 20 that a temporary bundh of the Beas at Sangra village had given way and its water started flooding the entire Mand area. My village, Baupur Jadid, is in 3-ft floodwaters ever since and the state government has not provided even a bit of relief to us. With no provision for drainage of the floodwater clogged in our areas and embankment yet to be repaired, we may have to spend the remaining monsoon season like this. For almost a month, we have been conveying it to the government to keep the gates of Harike Headworks open, but no one is listening to us”.

“Officials of the water resource management make all policies and planning sitting in their AC rooms in Chandigarh. We have been telling them to visit our areas, at least once, and see the agony we are going through before taking any decision. Alternatively, they can at least have some villagers from the flood-prone areas in the monsoon-preparedness panel so that some fruitful results can be obtained. All repair and relief work being done in our area is being managed by Baba Sukha Singh Sarhali, who hails from Tarn Taran. Our MLA Rana Inder Partap, who is elected Independently, has been a great support and has been funding for all resources required to plug the breach,” he said.

(As told to Deepkamal Kaur)

