Looking forward: Make drainage dept officials accountable for funds spent

It pains so much seeing half of the fields of Sultanpur Lodhi getting ravaged by the floods. There are huge farm lands in the Mand area stretching up to 100 acres, all of which are deluged due to damage to the bundh. Since this bundh has been constructed by the locals, the government does not contribute for its maintenance. I, along with some volunteers, have shelled out some money for the re-construction of this bundh.

The biggest reason for flooding remains laxity on the part of the drainage department officials. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already said some officials misused funds advanced to them. In my area, the drainage department got Rs 2 crore from the state. Once things get a bit settled, I shall make all officials accountable and take details of every penny that was spent.

Other than the issues of no de-silting of riverbeds, an issue which is cropping up is of closing of the drainage lines which used to be there underneath the roads. As the roads were relaid, the drainage channels underneath the roads through which the floodwater used to get discharged from Mothanwali village or Ballianwali village side towards Bein rivulet or Beas got closed. Neither officials of the drainage department nor those from the Public Works Department paid heed to ensure that these channels are relaid, unblocked or repaired wherever needed.

Now that the damage is done, we have started devising ways to provide whatever aid we can to the farmers. We intend to make at least one-fourth of the flooded villages cultivable again this season through paddy re-transplantation of some late varieties.

A fortnight back, I had asked all my volunteers to ready paddy seedlings in whatever vacant area they have, which could be as less as 10 marla. We are also readying seedlings of parmal and basmati varieties on a 2.5 acre vacant land acquired by the National Highways Authority of India, where road construction work remains stalled for two months or so.

We have also offered flood-hit villagers to chop fresh fodder from 2.5 acre land for free whenever they need it as the fodder coming via trollies from far-off places gets rotten by the time it reaches the cattle in the affected areas.”

(As told to Deepkamal Kaur)

#Sultanpur Lodhi