Loss of tree cover worries Nurmahal block residents

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 17

Perturbed over large-scale deforestation, residents of Sanghe Khalsa and adjoining villages in Nurmahal block of Jalandhar district have urged the government to take serious afforestation measures to ensure a healthy tree cover and prevent groundwater depletion in the state.

Save trees, say residents Sanghe Khalsa residents on Friday urged the state government to save trees that were falling prey to the excessive use of nails, pegs, signboards, advertisement signs and asked the forest department to ensure that five more trees are planted in lieu of every tree that dies.

Pyara Singh Sangha, an NRI and a resident of Sanghe Khalsa village in Jalandhar, said the extent of deforestation was worrying and immediate measures needed to be taken to check it.

Sangha said gram panchayats of villages Pandori Jagir, Sidhwan, Sanghe Khalsa, Janta Nagar (block Nurmahal), Fatehpur, Phillaur and Ilva have already passed a notification on not burdening trees with nails and to prevent trees from dying. He said the state government should mandate formal rules to prevent the loss of tree cover.

Speaking to the media, he said, “Punjab already has a 28-29 per cent shortage of trees. Hence, the trees which have lived their life, should get five more trees in their place by the Forest Department with the help of panchayats, NCC, NSS, Scouts and village clubs. Strict rules should be made that trees are not marred and defaced with nails and the state government should pay special attention to this. Similarly, roads which have been widened have minuscule trees at a distance of 1 to 1.5 feet. There was massive loss of tree cover due to felling of trees when road construction took place towards which the government must pay attention.”

Sangha said many trees have been brought down while many have fallen prey to pests. People start fixing nails on them to put up signboards but no one pays attention to the trees dying because of this.

He also said green belts have been planted in his own village to ensure the retention of tree cover. While he is an NRI, every time he returns to Punjab, the loss of tree cover remains a cause of concern for him, Sangha said.