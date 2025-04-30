Love triangle to double murder: Convict on parole arrested in Gujarat, confesses his crime

Harvinder Singh, alias Binder, a convicted history-sheeter who was out on parole, has been brought back to Phagwara by the police after his arrest in Gujarat in connection with a suspected double murder.

During preliminary interrogation, Harvinder revealed that he had abducted and strangled his ex-wife Anjupal and her live-in partner Sanjeev Kumar, who was a local lawyer. He said he had killed them after a failed extortion attempt. The whereabouts of the bodies, however, are still unknown.

Acting on specific Intelligence inputs, a team from the Phagwara police, in coordination with the Kutch police, arrested Harvinder on April 28 from a roadside eatery in Gujarat where he was living under an assumed identity. He was immediately brought back to Phagwara on a production warrant for a detailed investigation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kapurthala, Gaurav Toora stated that Harvinder was cooperating in parts, though frequently changing his version of events. “His disclosures suggest premeditated murder after the failure of an extortion plot. We are still verifying the exact sequence and location of the crime,” SSP Toora said.

Background: A convicted killer on parole

Harvinder, who was previously convicted in the high-profile 2012 murder of DSP Balraj Singh Gill and Monika Kapila near Ludhiana, was serving a life sentence and was released on parole on February 25. He was due to return to jail by April 23. The current alleged crime was committed just days before that deadline.

Police believe Harvinder’s motive stemmed from his relationship with his former wife Anjupal, who had been residing in AGI Apartments, Phagwara, in a live-in relationship with lawyer Sanjeev. Harvinder, according to SSP Toora, had sent more than ₹50 lakh to Anjupal during his incarceration, allegedly sourced from illegal drug trade. Upon release, he demanded his money back, leading to a "deadly" turn of events.

Sanjeev Kumar’s father Sudesh Lal, a resident of Golden Avenue, Jalandhar, filed a missing person report after losing contact with his son. As per FIR No. 43, dated April 24, 2025, registered at the Sadar Phagwara police station under Sections 138 and 140 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, Sanjeev was last known to be staying at his Phagwara apartment with Anjupal and her 16-year-old daughter, Palakdeep.

After multiple failed attempts to reach the couple, Sudesh Lal, accompanied by the police, forcibly entered the apartment on April 24. Inside, they found Palakdeep alone and visibly shaken. In her statement to police, she revealed that around midnight on April 19-20, three armed men barged into the apartment and abducted both adults at gunpoint. Fear-stricken, she remained silent and indoors for several days.

Extortion, betrayal and murder

SSP Toora told The Tribune that as per preliminary investigations, Harvinder had initially conspired with Anjupal to kidnap Sanjeev and demand ₹1 crore from his family. CCTV cameras in and around the apartment were deliberately damaged — allegedly by Anjupal herself — to conceal the crime. After abducting the couple, Harvinder and his accomplices took them to Ludhiana.

When Sanjeev refused to pay the ransom, Harvinder allegedly first assaulted Anjupal but later let her go — only to strangle both her and Sanjeev shortly thereafter, realising that the money could not be recovered. He has not yet disclosed the location of the bodies, leaving investigators uncertain whether they were cremated, dumped in a canal or hidden elsewhere.

SSP Toora said that the couple’s Hyundai i20 car (PB08-FQ-0469) was later recovered from Raghunath Enclave, Ludhiana. The police have also arrested three additional suspects believed to be involved in the crime. Their identities have not yet been released.

SSP Toora confirmed that multiple teams were conducting search operations at different locations in Phagwara, Ludhiana and surrounding areas to trace the bodies and gather further forensic evidence.

The gruesome nature of the crime, coupled with the fact that a convicted killer on parole could allegedly commit another double murder, has sparked widespread concern and criticism. Residents of Phagwara have expressed alarm and outrage, demanding swift justice and tougher checks on parole procedures.

“We are pursuing all angles and will not rest until justice is served. The truth will come out, and we are determined to ensure that the victims' families receive answers,” SSP Toora said.