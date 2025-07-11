Low platelet, jaundice, diarrhoea cases surge in city amid rains

Amid the ongoing rains and intensified dengue prevention efforts by the Health Department, the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar is witnessing a rise in cases of diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, platelet reduction and jaundice.

Advertisement

Renovation soon: Civil Surgeon Civil Surgeon Dr Gurmeet Lal said, “The Civil Hospital is set to undergo renovation, with estimates already submitted to the state government. Regarding patients with reduced platelet counts, hospital staff said such cases are common during this season due to fevers and idiopathic causes. Patient recovery is regularly monitored. The hospital currently has two apheresis machines, which, staff say, are sufficient to handle the existing patient load.” Medical Superintendent Dr Rajkumar said, “The estimates for the hospital’s renovation have already been sent. We are also getting various areas of the hospital cleaned turn by turn. I will also review the wards and their clean-up will be ensured.”

A total of 44 patients have been admitted, including 11 or 12 cases involving reduced platelet counts. While 17 cases were reported from the female medical ward, 27 patients rushed to 32-bedded male medical ward.

Only one case of dengue was reported. Other than this, eight gastroenteritis/diarrhoea patients, five anemia and patients of TB, liver disease, etc. were admitted to the hospital.

Advertisement

Amid monsoons, there has also been an increase in gastro and platelet reduction cases. At places, patients, tired of sitting for long hours, sleep on floors.

Baljit from Apra village, who came to the hospital with his grandfather Sitaram, said he had been diagnosed with a reduced platelet count which had improved today. Another patient from Nakodar was also reported with a low platelet count.

Advertisement

Hygiene a dream

During a visit to the Civil Hospital, this correspondent observed a strong stench lingering around ward corners, floor edges and passages near toilets. Dirty mattresses were propped against walls, soiled linen lay carelessly in the open and used cotton swabs and bandages littered the floors.

A broken window in a closed passage outside a ward had also been used by patients to discard their bottles, wrappers, bandages, etc.