LPG crisis grips Kartarpur village as gas agency backs out

A gurdwara, a crematorium and nearly 100 households in Dyalpur village of Kartarpur are facing an acute LPG shortage after a Begowal based gas agency allegedly backed out of supplying cylinders to its own registered consumers.

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Two protests have already been held in the village. While a Kartarpur based agency supplied 50 cylinders on Tuesday after residents and a rural workers’ union blocked the highway, the Begowal agency is yet to deliver cylinders, worsening the crisis.

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With no LPG available, the village gurdwara and crematorium have been forced to use balan (firewood). Around 100 households are also cooking on firewood.

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Village sarpanch Harjinder Singh said the agency had promised LPG connections when villagers applied for these, but was now citing jurisdiction issues. “During the crisis, they say it is an emergency situation and cylinders cannot be supplied outside their area. These are not extra demands but registered consumers. Where are their cylinders going?” he asked, alleging that agency officials had stopped taking his calls.

On Wednesday, 5-6 families from the village loaded their empty cylinders onto an autorickshaw and reached the agency 20-25 km away to refill these, but they had to return empty-handed.

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Parminder Singh said, "We spent money from our own pockets to approach the agency for refill. But they refused us, saying, cylinders can only be sent through vehicles. Cylinders' black market rates touch Rs 3,000-3,500. We can't afford such costly cylinders."

Several families continue to wait at the panchayat ghar, where cylinder delivery vehicles usually arrive. However, apart from the 50 cylinders supplied by another agency, no delivery has been made by the Begowal agency so far.

Sarpanch Harjinder Singh adds, "It is disappointing to watch people return home heavy-hearted. I've been making calls to the agency but now they blocked my phone."