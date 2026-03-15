DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / LPG shortage hits mid-day meal scheme at rural govt schools in Jalandhar

LPG shortage hits mid-day meal scheme at rural govt schools in Jalandhar

School kitchens may soon be forced to revert to firewood for cooking if the situation does not improve

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:34 PM Mar 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students have mid-day meal at a government school in Jalandhar. File photo
Advertisement

Amid deepening shortage of LPG cylinders, mid-day meal workers in several rural government schools of Jalandhar have raised serious concerns, stating that school kitchens may soon be forced to revert to firewood for cooking if the situation does not improve. Workers say irregular supply of LPG cylinders has already started affecting the preparation of food for students, putting the government run mid-day meal scheme at risk.

Advertisement

According to workers associated with the scheme, although every school is officially allotted two cylinders for preparing mid-day meals, many institutions are left with only one cylinder, creating serious difficulties in timely booking of the LPG (liquefied petroleum gas).

Advertisement

The problem is reported to be more acute in the rural areas where LPG deliveries have become more erratic over the last few days with refills often getting delayed, leaving kitchens with little or no backup when the existing cylinder will run out.

Advertisement

Mamta Sharma, state president of the Mid-day Meal Worker Union said, “LPG cylinders are essential to prepare meals for children. If the gas supply keeps getting delayed, it will become extremely challenging for us to manage cooking on time.”

“The issue appears to be less severe in urban government schools where LPG cylinders are adequate for now. However, in the rural areas, irregular and delayed cylinder deliveries are creating uncertainty and could disrupt the smooth functioning of the mid-day meal programme,” she said.

Advertisement

Suman, another worker at a government primary school in Sultanpur said, “We are left with LPG stock for just a few days and are struggling to arrange another cylinder. If the situation does not improve, we may have to look for alternatives like firewood to continue preparing mid-day meals.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts