LPG supply becomes talk of town as Jalandhar residents share concerns over crunch

The issue of LPG cylinder shortage has become talk of the town, with residents expressing growing concern over its availability and rising prices. Gossips in markets, workplaces and neighbourhood gatherings increasingly revolve around a single question — “Have you got an LPG cylinder?”

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With supply reportedly tightening, many people say they are struggling to arrange cooking gas for their homes. Questions like “Is it available anywhere?”, “Where can we get it from?”, and “Can someone help arrange one cylinder?” are now commonly heard in daily conversations. Residents are also worried about the extra money being demanded by some suppliers, with many asking whether their cylinder booking has even been processed by the agency concerned.

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Several residents claim that the price of LPG cylinders in the open market has risen sharply, with some saying they are being asked to pay up to Rs 2,500 for a single cylinder.

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Pardeep, an industrial worker, said the situation has left his family in distress. “I have two children and there is no cylinder at home right now. Even smaller cylinders are being filled at very high prices,” he said. According to him, some are charging nearly Rs 300 per kilogram for refilling smaller cylinders.

He added that alternatives were not affordable either. “Even firewood has become expensive. When someone is earning around Rs 10,000 a month, how can he/she pay such a huge amount for a cylinder and still run his/her family?” he asked. Expressing his frustration, he said, “Bahut dikkat hai, kya karein samajh nahi aa raha”. (There is huge problem. Don’t understand what to do).

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City-based industrialists also acknowledge that the situation is creating challenges beyond households. Ravinder Dhir, an industrialist, described it as a difficult phase for everyone. “Workers are already dependent on us in many ways. In circumstances like this, they expect support from employers. It has become a tricky situation,” he said.

Another industrialist pointed out that the rising cost of living may soon translate into demand for higher wages. “Workers are suffering and we are also facing difficulties. The prices of raw materials have already increased, and now the LPG cylinder issue is adding another burden,” he said.

With both households and businesses feeling the pressure, the LPG shortage has quickly turned into a major concern. For many residents, the uncertainty around availability and soaring prices of cylinders have made cooking gas one of the most discussed issues in the community today.

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WhatsApp helpline number issued

In view of the prevailing situation, the district administration has constituted a committee of senior officials to curb black marketing of gas cylinders. A large-scale checking of gas agencies is being done by different teams of the administration. Taking another significant step, Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal has issued a WhatsApp helpline number 9646222555 to ensure smooth supply of gas cylinders as well as to keep a check on black marketing in the district.