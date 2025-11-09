LPU archery team bags 5 golds at inter-varsity championship

The Lovely Professional University (LPU) archery team achieved a historic feat at the All India Inter-University Archery Championship 2025-26, held at Bathinda under the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). The team clinched the Overall First Runner-Up title and also qualified for the prestigious Khelo India University Games.

Advertisement

LPU’s archers dominated the competition with an impressive tally of ten medals, including five gold, three silver and two bronze across multiple disciplines. The gold medals came in the Recurve Men’s Team, Recurve Mixed Team and Compound Mixed Team events. Individually, Prathmesh Jawker struck gold in the Compound Individual category, while Chaavi Rana topped the Indian Round Individual event.

Advertisement