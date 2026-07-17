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Home / Jalandhar / LPU athletes win 12 gold medals at yogasana championship

LPU athletes win 12 gold medals at yogasana championship

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:05 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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The event brought together 522 athletes from 79 countries.
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Eight athletes from Lovely Professional University (LPU) won 12 gold medals at the World Yogasana Championship held in Ahmedabad. The athletes contributed 12 per cent of India’s record haul of 102 gold medals, helping the country finish on top of the medal standings with a total of 114 medals.

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The championship brought together 522 athletes from 79 countries, marking a significant milestone for Yogasana as an internationally competitive sport.

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The LPU contingent delivered a string of impressive performances. Abhishek won two gold medals in the Artistic Pair and Artistic Group events, while Nitin Tanaji Pawale secured two gold medals in Back Bending and Traditional Group. Abhay Mishra claimed two gold medals in Rhythmic Pair Men and Artistic Group, and Periwal Alka Kanhaiyalal earned two gold medals in Back Bending Individual and Traditional Group.

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Among the other gold medallists, Abhay Burman won in Artistic Pair, Dev in Artistic Group, Praveen Pathak in Traditional Group, and Sapna Pal in Back Bending Traditional Group.

Congratulating the athletes, Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), said, “Yoga is one of India’s greatest contributions to the world, embodying discipline, balance and holistic well-being. It is a matter of immense pride that LPU students have excelled on the highest international stage in a discipline that reflects our civilisational heritage.”

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Over the years, LPU has built a strong sporting legacy, with its athletes representing India at the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, World Championships, FISU World University Games and several other prestigious international competitions.

The university has consistently invested in sports infrastructure, appointed accomplished coaches, implemented performance-focused training programmes and offered generous sports scholarships to help talented athletes excel at the highest level.

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