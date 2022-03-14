LPU attempts new record with longest line of sanitary napkins

Phagwara, March 13
Lovely Professional University (LPU) had recently commemorated International Women’s Day with an attempt to establish ‘New World Record of the Longest Line of Sanitary Pads’ spread at its Shanti Devi Mittal Indoor Sports Complex.
For this, 300+ LPU NSS volunteers lined up 26,001 sanitary pads in a measurement of 3,256 metres. This mammoth spread of pads under ‘Nari Project’ at the university was to promote menstrual hygiene among women, and to avoid social stigmas in this regard. The pads were later on distributed to the needy, particularly the women residing in nearby villages and slum areas.
“Medically, it is strongly suggested that sanitary pads are required for every woman for her hygiene. No other day would have been more suitable than this day for the spread of this message throughout the world,” said LPU Chancellor Ashok Mittal while congratulating NSS volunteers for their regularly undertaking projects of social awakening.—
