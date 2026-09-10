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Home / Jalandhar / LPU B.Tech student dies by suicide

LPU B.Tech student dies by suicide

21-yr girl from Telangana jumps off seventh floor of campus

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:42 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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A 21-year-old student of Lovely Professional University (LPU) allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the seventh floor of the girls’ hostel on the university campus on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Laxmi Chandra, a native of Telangana and student of B.Tech Agriculture at LPU. The incident took place around 11 am.

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Following the incident, the student was reportedly taken for medical examination, but she was declared dead. Her body was subsequently sent to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, for the post-mortem examination and other legal formalities.

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The circumstances that led the student to take the extreme step remain unclear. The police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the sequence of events and the possible reasons behind the incident. Further developments in the case are awaited.

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