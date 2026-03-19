LPU boxer Tamanna’s rise from family roots to global glory

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Inspired by family Olympians, Lovely Professional University boxer Tamanna has forged a stellar path in Indian boxing. Her journey blends discipline and grit across national and international rings.

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It began in November 2014, sparked by uncle Vijender Singh's Olympic feat and sister Sakshi's world titles. From strong academics, mentorship by uncle Vinit Beniwal and coach Jagdish Singh honed her resilience.

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Interestingly, before taking up boxing, Tamanna was known for being strong in academics. However, the encouragement and mentorship of her uncle and personal coach, Vinit Beniwal, along with the guidance of coach Jagdish Singh, gradually shaped her into a determined athlete with strong physical and mental resilience.

Internationally, she claimed Youth World Championship bronze, Under-22 Asian silver, Youth Asian gold, and Junior/Youth Asian silvers. For LPU, she secured three All India Inter-University golds, one silver, and three straight Khelo India University golds. Nationally, Elite Nationals silver joined four golds in Sub-Junior, Junior, and Youth categories.

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Throughout this journey, LPU has supported Tamanna’s sporting ambitions by providing scholarships and diet allowances as an athlete who brought laurels in competitions such as the All India Inter-University Championships, Khelo India University Games and other national and international tournaments.

Reflecting on her journey, Tamanna credits her family and coaches for the achievements she has earned so far. With institutional support and a determination to shine, she aims to touch greater heights on the national and international boxing stage.