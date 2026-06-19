LPU cadets to represent India in UK, Peru

Two cadets from Lovely Professional University (LPU) have brought laurels to the university and the nation by securing selection for the prestigious Youth Exchange Programme (YEP) 2026 of the National Cadet Corps (NCC). The selected cadets, Saksham Sharma and Amod Kumar Singh, both B.Tech students, will represent India in the UK and Peru as part of official NCC youth delegations.

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The Youth Exchange Programme is among the most prestigious international initiatives of the NCC, providing outstanding cadets an opportunity to serve as youth ambassadors of India. Through cultural interactions, leadership engagements, educational visits, and international collaborations, the programme strengthens mutual understanding and friendship among participating nations while giving cadets invaluable global exposure.

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Emerging from this highly competitive process, LPU’s NCC cadets Saksham Sharma and Amod Kumar Singh secured their places in the YEP 2026 delegations to Peru and the United Kingdom, respectively. Congratulating the cadets, Col. Dr. Rashmi Mittal, Pro Chancellor of LPU, stated, “ When young individuals step beyond their comfort zones and commit themselves to continuous growth, they become capable of representing not just an institution but an entire nation with distinction.”

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The university recently organised Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC-35) in association with 8 Punjab Battalion NCC, Phagwara, where cadets were subjected to rigorous training in drill, firing, physical fitness, weapon handling and field craft.