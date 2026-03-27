LPU emerge overall winner at AIU E-Sports Championship

In a performance defined by precision, consistency and strategic dominance, Lovely Professional University (LPU) secured the overall champion title at the All-India Inter University (AIU) E-Sports Championship 2025-26 edition held in Noida under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Competing against 16 universities and over 400 participants from across the country, LPU’s victory was marked by a rare undefeated run, with the university emerging victorious across both men’s and women’s categories.

Advertisement

Competing in leading titles such as Valorant and BGMI, LPU teams secured winner positions in BGMI (men), BGMI (women), Valorant (men) and Valorant (women).

Advertisement

The championship witnessed intense matchups, where LPU players displayed sharp strategic thinking, rapid decision making and composure under pressure. Success across all categories underscores a well-integrated ecosystem of training, teamwork, and institutional support, rather than isolated achievements.

Advertisement

E-sports has evolved into a structured and globally recognised competitive discipline, with a rapidly expanding audience and participation base. In India, its integration into higher education through platforms such as the AIU Inter University Championships marks a significant shift. LPU has contributed to this growth through consistent performance, active promotion and by hosting competitive gaming platforms at scale.

Congratulating the students, Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and founder chancellor of LPU, stated that the digital era is redefining the landscape of sports, with E-sports gaining recognition alongside traditional disciplines. Dr Mittal emphasised that at LPU, diverse talent is nurtured through the right blend of opportunities, mentorship and competitive exposure.