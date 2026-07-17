LPU hosts KVS Girls’ National Sports Meet

The 55th Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) National Sports Meet for Girls (U-14, U-17 and U-19) is underway at the indoor stadium of LPU.

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Young athletes representing 25 regions showcased their talent in shooting, kho-kho, badminton, kabaddi and boxing, displaying impressive sportsmanship and team spirit.

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In the U-14 kabaddi competition, teams from the Kolkata, Mumbai, Agra, Bhopal, Dehradun, Chennai, Jaipur, Jammu, Jabalpur, Patna, Guwahati and Lucknow regions registered victories in their respective matches. Meanwhile, in the U-17 and U-19 boxing categories, athletes from Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur, Mumbai, Silchar, Chennai, Patna, Varanasi, Ernakulam, Ranchi and Dehradun, among other regions, secured wins across various weight categories to advance to the next round. In the U-19 badminton competition, teams from Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Patna, Agra and Delhi displayed good form and won their respective matches. Similarly, in kho-kho, teams from Bengaluru, Agra, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Kolkata and Chennai began their campaigns on a winning note.