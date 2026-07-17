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Home / Jalandhar / LPU hosts KVS Girls’ National Sports Meet

LPU hosts KVS Girls’ National Sports Meet

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:43 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Athletes during the 55th KVS Girls’ National Sports Meet at Lovely Professional University.
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The 55th Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) National Sports Meet for Girls (U-14, U-17 and U-19) is underway at the indoor stadium of LPU.

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Young athletes representing 25 regions showcased their talent in shooting, kho-kho, badminton, kabaddi and boxing, displaying impressive sportsmanship and team spirit.

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In the U-14 kabaddi competition, teams from the Kolkata, Mumbai, Agra, Bhopal, Dehradun, Chennai, Jaipur, Jammu, Jabalpur, Patna, Guwahati and Lucknow regions registered victories in their respective matches. Meanwhile, in the U-17 and U-19 boxing categories, athletes from Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur, Mumbai, Silchar, Chennai, Patna, Varanasi, Ernakulam, Ranchi and Dehradun, among other regions, secured wins across various weight categories to advance to the next round. In the U-19 badminton competition, teams from Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Patna, Agra and Delhi displayed good form and won their respective matches. Similarly, in kho-kho, teams from Bengaluru, Agra, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Kolkata and Chennai began their campaigns on a winning note.

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