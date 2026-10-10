LPU initiates disciplinary proceedings against students over campus violence

As Lovely Professional University (LPU) gradually returns to normalcy following incidents of violence reported on its campus on September 26 and 27, the university has initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against students allegedly involved in misconduct. The development comes as students begin returning to their respective homes and the university prepares to resume regular academic activities on Monday.

According to a notice dated October 8, the students named in the notice have been directed to appear before the university’s Board of Discipline on October 14 to respond to the allegations against them. The hearing is scheduled for 10 am in Room 211 of Block 4 on the university campus.

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The notice cites several alleged forms of misconduct, including violence, disorderly behaviour, participation in protests, vandalism and other activities considered violations of university discipline. The students have been given an opportunity to present their explanations and submit evidence in their defence before the board reaches a decision.

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The proceedings mark a formal step towards addressing the incidents that disrupted campus life. However, the allegations have yet to be adjudicated through the university’s disciplinary process. The issuance of the notice does not constitute a finding of guilt, and any disciplinary action will depend on the outcome of the proceedings and the university’s final decision.

Meanwhile, LPU is preparing to restore a normal academic environment following the recent disruption. As students gradually return home, preparations are under way to resume classes on Monday. The return to regular academic activities is expected to be an important step towards stabilising campus life.

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Separately, the police investigation into the violence has continued. A team of senior Phagwara police officials visited Chitkara University following the first hearing in the matter before the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday. The visit forms part of the police inquiry into a separate incident of violence reported at Chitkara University. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether it has any connection with the events at LPU.

The investigation is significant given the questions surrounding the sequence of events and the circumstances in which the incidents occurred. Police are examining relevant information and available evidence to determine whether the two episodes were linked or were separate developments. However, no conclusion can be drawn at this stage, and the possibility of a connection remains under investigation.

The developments have brought institutional accountability and the restoration of normal academic life into focus. While the university’s disciplinary process will allow the students concerned to present their accounts of the events, the police inquiry is expected to establish the facts surrounding the violence and clarify whether the incidents were connected.

With classes scheduled to resume on Monday and Board of Discipline set to hear the students’ explanations on October 14, the coming days will be crucial for LPU as it seeks to restore a peaceful campus environment while addressing the allegations through established procedures. The outcome of the disciplinary proceedings and the findings of the police investigation will guide subsequent action in their respective areas.