LPU judokas lift inter-varsity championship trophy

Our Correspondent

PHAGWARA, JANUARY 16

Lovely Professional University (LPU) once again lifted the All India Inter-University Judo Championship trophy this year in the women category.

The five-day championship was held on the campus of LPU.

As many as 691 judokas from 144 universities participated in the event. There were seven weight categories. GNDU, Amritsar, got the second place and Rabindranath Tagore University, Bhopal, secured the third.

LPU Judokas Priyanka and Amisha clinched gold medals in below 52 kg and below 78 Kg category, respectively. Antim Yadav and Sneha Chauhan clinched silver medals in below 48 Kg and below 57 Kg, respectively and Talha secured the 7th position in below 63 Kg category.