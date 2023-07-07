LPU launches new course

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 6

Credit Transfer Programme is a course offered by the Lovely Professional University (LPU) to move to a foreign partner university after spending generally half of the programme duration at LPU. In such a case, students receive the final degree from the foreign partner university. The Credit Transfer Programme is an extremely cost-effective option as students start their degree at LPU and save by paying only two-year fees or a one-year fee for the foreign partner university. Thus, students can save up to 40 per cent of their cost of study abroad as one saves two years of foreign tuition fees as well as foreign living expenses. Most of the university partners are in the USA, Canada, UK and Australia.