LPU lifts trophy in men's hockey c'ship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 31

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has lifted the North-Zone Inter-University Hockey (Men) Championship-2022-23 trophy. Of the last four matches played after all other league qualifiers, the LPU team gained seven points with three wins and one draw to become the overall champion.

GNDU Amritsar earned five points with two wins and one draw, and Punjabi University, Patiala, got three points with one win and one draw. Players from as many as 31 universities participated in the championship. The LPU team displayed splendid skills with their sticks. Team captain Vishal Yadav said their team dominated the game and converted the field actions, corners and strokes into goals to become the overall champion.

The five-day championship concluded on December 30. Lovely Professional University Pro-Chancellor Rashmi Mittal gave away medals and trophies to the winners. On the occasion, Mittal urged the players to keep practising.

Also present on the occasion were International Hockey Empire and Punjab Hockey Empanelling Committee Member Gurinder Singh Sangha, Senior Dean at LPU Sorabh Lakhanpal, Assistant Director Sports V Kaul, officials, coaches and team managers of the institutions taking part in the championship.

LPU students Anujpreet Singh and Arijeet Singh Hundal were declared the best goalkeeper and the best forward of the championship, respectively. GNDU students Sanjay and Gurmanjeet Singh were declared the best half-back and the best defender, in that order.