LPU marks national Space Day with SAC–ISRO

Lovely Professional University (LPU), in collaboration with the Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO, Ahmedabad, celebrated National Space Day 2025 under the theme “Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan – Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities.”

Chief Guest Ashank Desai, Founder & Chairman of Mastek Ltd. and Co-founder of NASSCOM, urged students to embrace entrepreneurship, resilience, and risk-taking to build globally competitive enterprises in space technology.